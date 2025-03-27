How a Carvana Computer Snafu Gave a Woman a Free Car

TikToker SidneyKidneyBean (also known simply as Sydney) recently acquired a car from Carvana despite all the controversy and criticisms she’d heard about the company. Ironically, Carvana ultimately screwed things up during Sydney’s purchase experience, but the screw-up was in her favor. That’s because Sydney effectively got her car for free after the company’s brand-new automated titling system named her the sole owner of the car.

Like most car buyers do, Sydney got a loan through a bank to purchase the vehicle. In this case, she used Bank of America. However, months after taking the car home, she received a letter from the bank requesting a copy of her title application. Why would the bank need that if that process was done months ago (supposedly by Carvana) and she’s had her title ever since? According to Sydney, Carvana didn’t put Bank of America as the lienholder; instead, the car retailer put Sydney down as the owner and lienholder on the title and the bill of sale, which basically entitled her to a car free and clear of any repayment obligations.

So how’d that happen? It seems like a buggy new automated titling system was the culprit. It reportedly only took about a minute to complete and was so fast that, according to Sydney, the Carvana employees helping her were shocked at its speed since she was one of the first people to use it.

She also got confirmation from her state that the vehicle was registered and that she was the lienholder. Sydney is the legal owner of the car, any way you look at it. And now Bank of America is wondering why it sent Carvana a bunch of money since that loan is no longer backed by the asset of Sydney’s new car. Technically, her loan is unsecured, so she could sell the car, pocket the money, and default on the loan. People can’t typically do that because when they take out a loan for a car, the lender is the lienholder and owner, preventing customers from selling it on their own. But since it’s Sydney’s name on the title, she could sell the car and tell Bank of America to piss off.

However, Sydney isn’t going to do that. She’s going to “take the boring route” and notify all parties about the mistake and set things right, even if many of her commenters are telling her otherwise. Why? Because she’s not a “fraudster.” Fair enough.

Aside from Sydney being an honest person, there are tons of legal terms and agreements she signed before getting the loan and car, as is the case with every car purchase through a dealer. It would almost certainly be a legal headache for her to do anything other than set things right. Still, it’s hilarious that Carvana accidentally gave her a free car, and they might not have been able to do anything about it if she hadn’t notified them. How quickly do you think that automated titling system gets shelved?

