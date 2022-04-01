How to Buy a Car from a Buy Here, Pay Here Dealership Without Getting Screwed

Growing up in the economically depressed, car-dependent Rust Belt meant that the big tax return checks we got in the spring often went to securing another family car. Most folks I knew who depended on these refund checks to make it through the year didn’t have great credit, either. Maybe it was poor money management or just the circumstances of being poor, but they were prime targets for the “Buy Here, Pay Here” dealership model.



Buy here, pay here dealerships have a bad rap, all of it deserved. Still, it can often be the only source to get a (somewhat) decent vehicle for the cash- and credit-strapped. But there are some choices that can be made at a buy here, pay here lot to minimize hardship and get the best out of a bad situation. What is a buy here, pay here dealership? For those with no credit or bad credit, securing financing may be nigh impossible at a traditional dealership or bank. Buy here, pay here lots get around this by also acting as the bank, too. They’ll loan you the money to buy a car from them. "Buy here, pay here" sounds innocuous enough—it makes sense that you'd pay for something where you bought it, right? Well, it's a loaded phrase when it comes to car sales. In the context of a car dealership, typically, a buyer with a good credit score will get a loan from an established bank at a decent rate. The bank will pay the dealer, the customer will pay the bank, so you could say they are "buying here, paying elsewhere." Not everybody has good credit, though. Or credit at all. If you fall into such a category and can't pay cash for a car, you'll need to borrow money from a lender willing to take on a "higher-risk" borrower. That's bank-speak, not ours, but if you have no credit history or bad credit history the lenders are going to want a higher interest rate. Much higher, oftentimes. BHPH dealerships will often extend loans to people a bigger bank would dismiss, but the catch is they will generally get a crazy-high interest rate. Consumer Reports found that even qualified credit-holders paid much higher interest rates at a BHPH, compared to a traditional dealer or lender. These loans are oftentimes at or near your state’s legal limit (if it even has one). For example, it’s pretty common to see buy here, pay here lots in Ohio underwrite loans for 24.99 percent, just shy of Ohio’s 25 percent limit. Buy here, pay here car dealerships aren’t always obvious, either. Heck, some even do offer some form of outside financing, albeit not great. Some examples straight up say “Buy Here, Pay Here” on the building, but some might use gentler euphemisms, like “Credit Acceptance.” Others, like DriveTime (which is owned by Carvana), run an operation that feels a lot less ramshackle and a lot slicker and corporate, with customer service and shopping tools that feel as legitimate and dignified as any other big franchise dealership. Make no mistake, DriveTime is a buy here, pay here dealership. “Our exclusive in-house financing model allows us to provide flexible options for all,” the site says, before straight-up admitting it’s a buy here, pay here dealership. Holy crap, why would I even buy anything from here? If you’re asking that question, you probably have the liquid cash and credit score to choose not to shop here. Those who are at buy here, pay here lots often do not. If you’re on a buy here, pay here lot, that generally means you lack the credit and money to be someplace better.

JD Byrider screenshot Buy Here, Pay Here lots often sell vehicles for inflated prices, too. According to KBB, this 500L should only retail for $8,471, max.

For example, take my friend Nathan Coffee. Although successfully employed as an engineer now, back in 2009, he was a poor 20-something making $8.00 an hour at the customer service desk hocking electronics at HHgregg (remember HHgregg?).



One day, on his way to work, the timing chain in his Mitsubishi Eclipse snapped, destroying the engine. He desperately needed transportation to get to work and had no other options: no cosigner, no credit, no huge lump of cash. He ended up on a buy here, pay here lot, and was approved for a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire that he described as a “high mileage heap.” The car was $6,000, already far too much money for a Sunfire with close to 100,000 miles, even in 2009. The car was financed at Ohio’s usury limit of 24.99 percent. After five years, Nathan paid more than $12,000 for a very used Sunfire, only to sell it for $1,000 sometime in 2013. Luckily, he was able to pay the vehicle off, but 37 percent of all buy here, pay here loans end up in default. It doesn’t take a mathemetician to see how easily someone without the means to get ahead could get trapped in a bad loan and crappy car, forever paying on a worthless pile of crap. Meanwhile, if the car gets defaulted on, the car will be repossessed, and then resold. John Oliver’s rant about a worn-out car that went from owner to owner is probably the best illustration of what a buy here, pay here lot does. It’s an extremely predatory system for selling cars, and while it’s billed as a “last stop” for people with no other options, it can easily contribute to them being kept in cycles of poverty and heavy debt.

Subanalytics Screenshot Subanalytics's metrics of BHPH loans reveals some pretty gristly numbers.