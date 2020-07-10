This Site Tracks Down All the Cars With Manual Transmissions Under $5,000

How many times have you started a car search with filters set to “$5,000 and under," most often with the manual transmission box checked? The answer is probably more times than you’re willing to admit. I, too, have wasted time doing that, but I think I’ve found something that'll help us all. Seat Time Cars is a site that tracks down sales ads and puts them all in one place, and every single car it lists is five grand or less with a friggin' stick shift.

I came across the page while scrolling through Instagram and quickly became obsessed. Before I could make a marriage-ending financial decision and buy a $3,500 Mazda RX-8, I wanted to talk to the site’s founder to find out more about it.

Josh Mullineaux started the site after spending hours searching the internet for cheap cars that could be driven on-track. He started out manually searching for the cars and listing them on his site before transitioning to a more automated system that aggregates vehicles from various sites.