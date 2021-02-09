What's Your Take on Buying and Selling Cars With Cryptocurrency?

Tesla made headlines once again this week after it announced a $1.5 billion investment into Bitcoin, in addition to the fact that it will soon accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its cars and related services. The news caused BTC to immediately surge in price, jumping from less than $40,000 Monday morning to a steady value above $43,000 after the announcement was made. The move has garnered criticism since the mining of Bitcoin is, in contradiction with the electric car company's entire raison d'être, an intensely energy-hungry affair.

We can pontificate about the dark art of crypto and how it fits in with and affects the buying and selling of cars all day but, instead, we'd like to hear what you all think. What's your take on the buying and selling of cars using cryptocurrency? Whether it's Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, or Ethereum, what do you think of paying for cars with these alternative mediums of exchange instead of dollars and cents?