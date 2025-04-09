Mack’s New Semi Truck Has the Most Aerodynamic Bulldog Ever

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’ll be the first to say that aerodynamics is not the first thing that comes to mind when I look at a semi-truck. Instead, I’m thinking about the big ol’ diesel engine under the hood, the thick steel frame, and whether or not I could drive an 18-speed. And while the companies who build semis certainly consider those factors—OK, maybe not the last one—aero is a massive focus for them. It makes all the difference in fuel efficiency, which is something big rig buyers care very much about. That’s why Mack designed its new Pioneer semi to be as slippery as possible, right down to the iconic bulldog statue on the hood.

The Pioneer marks a potentially big moment for Mack as it’s the brand’s new on-highway flagship, displacing the Anthem at the top of the totem pole. According to Mack’s estimations, it only owns around 2% of the on-highway Class 8 segment, which is why it put so much emphasis on the Pioneer’s aero. It needs to stand out compared to Freightliner’s Cascadia and the like. And while the bodywork as a whole has been sculpted to efficiently move air around it, I’m more interested in the puppy.

Mack Trucks Expert Chief Designer Lukas Yates said at the Pioneer’s launch event that the bulldog is “an integral part of the truck’s performance rather than just an emblem. Everything is focused on function, not just there for styling sake.”

Mack

As you can tell in the side-by-side photo with the old Anthem on the left and the Pioneer on the right, the Mack bulldog is now positioned lower on the hood. It’s no longer tacked on at the top of the grille; instead, it’s incorporated into it with the hind legs situated inside a slight dip. There are air intakes on both sides of the emblem, catching the air it diverts for engine cooling—another critical factor for semi-truck design.

A close look reveals plenty of other intentional aero bits. Just look at the grille below the bulldog—it’s a plastic structure reinforced by fiberglass with metal mesh in between. Because of that, it’s lightweight and good for airflow. Then there’s the aggressively raked windshield, the doors that make for a nearly flat profile save for the little flare toward the back of the sleeper, and the aero covers on the rear wheels. It looks especially sharp in silver, too.

Mack

Mack says all this, combined with adjustments to the MP13 engine and transmission adjustments, can deliver up to 11% better fuel efficiency for the Pioneer versus ” the equivalent prior model.” Supposedly, that’s the Anthem, which isn’t going away but is no longer the top dog.

Ha, see what I did there?

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com