GM’s Latest 6.2-Liter V8 Fix Will Save Everybody Some Cash

There’s some good news for owners of General Motors trucks and SUVs powered by its latest 6.2-liter V8. The venerable small block has gone through a rough patch recently, but GM insists that its new manufacturing process has ironed out the problems experienced by owners of 2021-2024 model year Cadillacs, Chevrolets and GMCs with the L87 motor. Unfortunately, one side effect of GM’s adjustments to the platform was a change in the company’s recommended oil weight.

The Mobil 1 0W-40 Supercar formulation specified in GM’s previous service bulletin not only costs more than the 0W-20 formula it superseded, but it also increases fuel consumption. I promised good news, so here it is: GM has changed its recommended oil yet again, but this time to Mobil 1’s 0W-40 FS—the same weight but in a cheaper formula that will save dealers and DIYers alike a little bit of scratch.

The news came out in a dealer bulletin distributed in January.

“GM revised its bulletin to specify the use of Mobil 1 FS 0W-40 because of its wide availability, price point and performance criteria that meet the needs of the recall remedy,” a company spokesperson said in response to an emailed request for confirmation of the bulletin’s authenticity.

At the time of publication, retail pricing for the Mobil 1 Supercar blend was roughly 24% higher per quart than either the 0W-40 FS or the original 0W-20 specified by GM. Until the change, dealers were receiving vouchers to help cover the additional expense incurred during service and warranty work.

GM stressed that there’s nothing inherently wrong with continuing to fill its L87 V8s with the 0W-40 Supercar; it’s simply not the most cost-effective option. Those with existing stockpiles are free to use up what they have left before replenishing with the cheaper FS spec.

This may not seem like big news in the context of everything that has happened with GM’s small-block V8 over the past year, but hey, at least it wasn’t more bad news, right?

