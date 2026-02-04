‘Nissan Is Back,’ CEO Says

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Nissan’s in trouble. You might even call the situation analysis “dire straits,” but there’s a new CEO in the driver’s seat and he’s an enthusiast.

On Tuesday, during a media roundtable when asked what he would tell enthusiasts about the automaker connecting today’s product and tomorrow’s product Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told The Drive, “Well, I would tell them that Nissan is back.”

“Nissan is back because we are back to our customers. We’re back to who we are as a company. We’re back to reuse and refresh our identity. We’re going to use some of the products that we had in the past, the products that resonated with older generations, but bridged them into younger generations, in the way of fresh technology, fresher design, but having the roots of Nissan. The DNA of Nissan. The history of Nissan,” Espinosa said.

That DNA and history is something Espinosa is particularly proud of and noted is a key asset in terms of fending off the looming competition from China. “One of the things that we have as a company is history. And this is something that not every company around the world has. And this is something that I want to continue leveraging on. It doesn’t mean that we will be doing retro designs all the time. But it’s a fact that we can celebrate and we can connect our older customers with the younger generations. And this is a smart way of doing so,” Espinosa said.

Leaning into retro design cues is exactly what Nissan did with the current Z sports car cribbing from both the 240Z and Z32 300ZX design books. The automaker even tapped the iconic Hardbody for the Frontier pickup for an ’80s throwback moment. But enthusiasts might take little comfort with these moves, as the majority of the lineup still feels vanilla with volume sellers like the Rogue and Pathfinder focusing on price point and mass-market appeal. Though, the redesigned 2026 Sentra puts a distinct face on the automaker’s value-packed sedan.

While discussing the design similarities between the new 2026 Leaf and the 1990s 300ZX Espinosa said, “You can imagine myself being a 48-year old, and I’m familiar with the 300ZX, and I have a son at home that might be driving a Leaf in the future, right? So we can connect. I can tell stories about the 300ZX and how wonderful this car was. How I was impressed by the simplicity of its design, that it was a very forward looking car. You opened the car and it was like a fighter jet cockpit inside and and this is what we would like, or I would like us to transmit across generations by having this Easter egg element on the designs. You see? This is a bit what we’ve been talking about and you will see more of these elements coming across.”

Espinosa said the plan calls for answering the questions, “How do we connect and present? How do we use our history to connect with younger generations by owners and lovers of Nissan cars that can show the younger generations how great our company is?”

“We have a lot of history and we need to be proud of that history. So we’re going to keep hammering on it, and you will see a lot of products that will make you smile,” Espinosa reiterated.

The products that make you smile and are tugging on that history that Espinosa referenced? They include a new Xterra that will cost less than $40,000 and come in yellow. We might even see a body-on-frame Pathfinder return.

