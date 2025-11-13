The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder Gets New Tech But Keeps All the Buttons You Crave

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The current Nissan Pathfinder has been hanging around since only 2022, but Nissan’s already updating it with new design and technology. We got our first look today, ahead of the SUV’s public debut at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

The first thing you notice is the sharper front end, which now integrates lighting along its edges. The bumper also picks up those chiseled faux intakes on the sides that the Ariya used to have. (Remember the Ariya?) The rear, comparatively speaking, looks pretty much unchanged. I’m a fan of the new available color we see in these photos, though—it’s called Baltic Teal.

Inside, the standard infotainment screen is now much wider, measuring 12.3 inches diagonally, and set in smaller bezels. The pair of knobs that used to be on either side of it are gone, in favor of a single dial for the volume just below the display, surrounded by a few small, physical buttons. Actually, fans of real buttons should love the new Pathfinder, because it’s not very different than the old. All the HVAC and media controls are rendered in real physical keys, rather than flat, capacitive ones or touchscreen-only functions.

James Lipman/Nissan

Elsewhere, the integrated wireless charging pad has been redesigned to work more consistently, thanks to a new magnet positioning system and a cooling fan. It’ll also operate at 15 watts, compared to the anemic 5 watts of the existing pad, which means it might actually charge your phone now. Speaking of things that are wireless, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now come with every Pathfinder.

The 360-degree monitor has been upgraded with two new features: one that offers a wide, 180-degree view of the front, left, and right of the vehicle, and another that helps drivers see what’s obscured by the SUV’s hood.

James Lipman/Nissan

Under that hood, the Pathfinder keeps its existing naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6, making 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed transmission. Nissan builds the Pathfinder in Tennessee, and expects 2026 model-year vehicles to make their way to dealers early next year.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com