2026 Audi Q3 Reinvents Windshield Wiper and Turn Signal Stalks

Sometimes you just look at something and say, “Why?” The Audi Q3 seems to be today’s shining example of this situation with its new steering column stalk design.

On Monday, the 2026 Audi Q3 made its global debut, bringing the small crossover quickly in line with the rest of the automaker’s lineup in terms of design. For now, we don’t have U.S. specs, but we can see the automaker’s completely over thought the Q3’s steering column controls.

In an era of over-simplification and every single control being shoved into a touchscreen, suppose it’s only right to be thankful Audi even retained physical controls for the windshield wipers, turn signals, and gear selector. But what has debuted could be filed under “because we could.”

The control center has been dubbed “the switch module” and features one piece of plastic that drops down over the steering column with “stalks” shooting off each side.

Those stalks don’t actually move. The stationary stalk on the right has a separate piece of plastic that can be toggled up for reverse, down for drive, and gets pushed into put the Q3 in park. Audi said the nub physically moves and provides haptic feedback so drivers know a gear selection has been made.

Audi

The left stalk-like piece of black plastic integrates the light functions and windshield washer controls. Pushing the plastic nub in engages the windshield wipers, while a double press will clean the windshield with fluid. A separate, itty-bitty silver plastic nub inset from the main lever on the left side performs the same functions, but for the rear window. Toggling the controls up or down engages the turn signals, and pushing the nub back engages the high beams and automatic high beam control.

Audi said the new controls were designed and implemented for “more storage space on the center console.” But almost no cars come to mind that have turn indicators, windshield wiper controls, or headlight controls on the center console. The shifter supports the automaker’s argument, though. The center console features two cup holders, a storage cubby, and a wireless smartphone charger that’s actively cooled with up to 15 watts of power. It’s augmented by two USB-C ports that can be hidden by a cover.

Audi

These physical controls are augmented by an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.8-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen runs on Android Automotive OS. The two combined under one curved piece of glass with glossy black borders. Audi said the Q3 will feature a head-up display as well.

The interior looks to be a more premium space than today’s Q3. The front doors can be optioned with fabric that is cut 300 times by lasers, enabling ambient lighting to shine through the fabric at night. The upgraded sound system will be 12-speaker SONOS unit.

Audi

Audi shrunk the new Q5 and electric Q6 E-Tron’s design elements for the Q3’s overhaul, giving the small SUV a sense of belonging. Bulging fenders provide a more athletic stance than today’s Q3. The rear lighting treatment is more youthful and eye-catching than its larger siblings, thanks to a full-width LED light bar spanning the rear end separate from the taillights. The Q3 shown at the debut, seemingly an S-Line model, features a rear bumper design integrating a diffuser, but exhaust outlets are not visible as the automaker waffles back and forth on exposed exhaust tips.

In Europe, the new Q3 will be available with a range of powertrains, including a hybrid. Audi hasn’t detailed the U.S.-spec Q3, but a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 is expected to be the sole engine available. Today’s Q3 has 228 horsepower from its turbo-4 and all-wheel drive is standard.

Pricing will be announced closer to market launch in 2026. With more tech and an overly complicated control system, it’s unlikely the 2026 Q3 costs less than the current model at $41,095, including a $1,295 destination charge.

