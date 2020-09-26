2021 Audi Q5 Sportback: For When You Want a TT But Have Too Many Kids

Those who still insist that a coupe, by definition, must have two doors might want to look away. Audi is introducing yet another one of those slopey-roofed crossovers that, for some reason, likes to call itself a coupe. Say hello to the 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback, Audi's answer to the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and BMW X4. Say what you will about the hunchback styling and compromised visibility but judging by how many of these things there are now, "coupe" crossovers are here to stay.

Naturally, the biggest and most noticeable difference between the Q5 Sportback and the regular Q5 is, well, the Sportback. You know the drill. A beltline that rises as it gets closer to the rear and a D-pillar area mimicking that of a sports car. Overall length has grown 0.3 inches while height and width go unchanged. As for tweaks that might be felt behind the wheel, the Sportback gets standard sport suspension that's said to be stiffer and sportier than the base Q5's steel springs and that curvier roofline apparently gives this luxury crossover a lower coefficient of drag, coming in at 0.30.