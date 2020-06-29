2021 Audi Q5: Money-Making Crossover Gets New Face, 13-HP Bump

For 2021, Audi is giving its Q5 crossover a regularly scheduled mid-cycle refresh, and unsurprisingly, the changes aren't all that dramatic. Given the fact that the Q5 is Audi's best-selling car (by quite a wide margin), we don't really blame Audi for coloring inside the lines on this one. In 2019, the company moved 67,516 Q5s—almost double the sales of its next best-selling model, the Q7.

The compact Audi crossover's mild restyle consists of a wider grille, new headlights, new wheels, and a 0.75-inch growth in overall length thanks to bigger bumpers. Standard on the top Prestige trim SQ5 (and available only the top SQ5) are digital OLED taillights. In what the company says is a world-first, these high tech rear lamps are said to feature perfect contrast and have allowed designers to get really creative with this car's light signature, an Audi specialty ever since the original R8 arrived with its Christmas light-style LED DRLs.