2021 Bentley Bentayga: Swankier Design, More Legroom, Fancier Wipers

Five years after gracing us with its unabashed opulence, Bentley's biggest seller is finally getting some much-needed updates. Say hello to the 2021 Bentley Bentayga, which has been redesigned inside and out to reflect the old brand's new design language and tech offerings.

For starters, both the Bentayga's front and rear fascias have been thoroughly revamped to resemble the current Continental GT. In our eyes, the more athletic-looking face is a welcome change but the Conti's ovular taillights look a little odd slapped onto this SUV's boxy shape. Bentley's also given the Bentayga new 22-inch wheels and widened the rear track by 0.78 inches for a more aggressive stance.