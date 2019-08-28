World's First Bulletproof Bentley Bentayga Mixes Brawn With Business

Specifically, we're talking about the world's first bulletproof Bentley Bentayga which was just announced by Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer, INKAS. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and fine attention to detail, customers can enjoy the sensible luxury styling of a Bentayga without having to worry about the threats from the outside world.

Affluent businessmen who often find themselves in the face of danger and are also in the market for a new, ultra-luxury SUV, we've got good news for you: there's a new armored Bentley Bentayga just for you.

INKAS says that its variant of the luxury SUV is equipped with the necessary means to earn itself an armor rating of VR6—meaning that it can withstand rifle projectiles as large as 7.62mm, or the blasts from two DM51 fragmentation hand grenades. The protection extends to the entire perimeter of the vehicle's passenger compartment thanks to reinforced structural points and multi-layer bullet resistant glass. Of course, the protection isn't limited to the cabin. In order to ensure that the car can slip away from any dangerous circumstances, INKAS also reinforces the vehicle's electronics, suspension components, and provides run-flat tires in case of a puncture-related emergency.

If the standard package doesn't scream safety, INKAS also offers additional add-ons to help protect the occupants of your vehicle. This includes further light-weight armoring, fire suppression, "heavy duty" wheels, emergency lights, and upgraded brakes.

You'll also be happy to know that the Bentayga is configured from one of Bentley's higher-trimmed models, meaning that it will be aptly equipped with the automaker's robust 6.0-liter W-12 engine. Its 600-horsepower powerplant provides enough energy to get the vehicle's occupants out of nearly any sticky-situation while sounding fantastic in the process.