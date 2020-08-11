2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed: A 12-Cylinder, 626-HP Ritz-Carlton on Wheels

Bentley has unveiled the newly facelifted version of the Bentayga Speed, Crewe's supremely luxurious-and-fast king of the Bentayga range. Just like the last Bentayga Speed, headlining the flagship Bentley SUV is a hand-built, 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 which pumps out 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. This enables the 5,400-plus pound family hauler to go from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds and onto a top speed of 190 mph. To contrast, the standard, non-Speed V8 Bentayga gets to 62 in 4.4 ticks of the stopwatch and is limited to 180 mph.

As capable as the Bentayga Speed is at devouring tarmac, it's also got an environmentally conscious side. Cylinder deactivation can shut down an entire bank of six cylinders. When cruising on the highway in gears five through eight, the 6.0-liter SUV can disengage the transmission if the accelerator is not being pressed, letting the engine rest at idle while the car "sails" along sipping fuel until throttle is applied.