The Postal Service Seized a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. Now You Can Buy It

Ever gotten your Bentley seized by the enforcement wing of the United States Postal service after committing an unstated crime related to mail? No? It's happened to me a few times but I don't really talk about it. I would be happy to speak with the owner of this Bentayga whose luxury SUV got swiped up by the Postal Inspection Service, though. They would understand my frustration.

Yes, for some reason, the muscle behind the USPS has seized a Bentley Bentayga, which is now being auctioned off on govdeals.com. It was first spotted by CarScoops, though details of the entire situation are admittedly thin. We do know it's a 2018 model with 17,155 miles on it and—here, get a little closer so no one else hears this—three pennies in the center console.