The Postal Service Seized a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. Now You Can Buy It

Speaking about the Bentley, Govdeals says "we have no history or records on it," and confirms it was "never a part of the USPS fleet." So it was never used to deliver mail—bummer. If it ever did, though, it would've done so quickly. This is not a lowly V8-powered Bentayga; it's scooted along by the top dog 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, which means 600 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque.
Searching the VIN I was able to determine that it has been listed for sale six times. It has reportedly been in two accidents as well, although the severity of the collisions is not stated. Govdeals states it runs and drives fine, and the minimum bid is set at $109,000. For reference, vehicles in similar condition typically sell for anywhere from $30,000-$50,000 more than that. If you bid this one up just right, it could be a steal.