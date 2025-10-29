This New Xterra Would Crush the 4Runner if Nissan Made More Than One

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Nick Scherr, aka “NISMO Nick,” has finally revealed the one-off modern-day Nissan Xterra he’s been working on for over a year, and it’s pretty cool. Essentially a mash-up of an old Xterra with a modern Frontier and recent Titan, it’s got a V8, manual transmission, and a lot of personality.

Scherr has been sharing updates on this build on his YouTube channel for a while now, but today, we finally get to see a fairly complete photo album. And if you’re in Vegas for the SEMA show next month, you’ll be able to see it in person.

I’m sure Nissan has no intention of putting something like this into production; however, I think it could get pretty close by building something similar on top of the existing Frontier pickup truck platform and have a really compelling Toyota 4Runner alternative on its hands.

This custom build’s extreme suspension and axle situation is overkill for casual overlanders, but I do think it proves that the old Xterra’s distinctive two-tier roofline could still look good with the modern Frontier design language.

A box-frame SUV with this cool roof and existing Frontier underpinnings and its trustworthy non-turbo V6 would be an awesome adventure rig, in my humble opinion.

Flip through some of these images and let us know what you think. Meanwhile, scroll down to the bottom to see Scherr’s walk-around video introducing the completed vehicle.

NISMO Nick’s “Project X” Build Sheet Nissan VK56 V8 engine

Z1 intake

JBA performance “shorty” headers

Six-speed manual transmission + LOJ Conversions short-throw shifter

Z1 flywheel and clutch kit

CSW radiator

Full Nissan TITAN suspension + lower control arms and coilovers

Z1 forged upper control arms

Z1 medium-duty leaf springs + CJD shackles and rear shocks

Stock TITAN OEM axles

Paragon six-piston brake calipers + two-piece rotors (front)

Z1 rear slotted rotors, brake pads, and brake lines.

17×8.5-inch NISMO Off Road Axis Bronze bead-lock Wheels

285/75-17 (about 34-inch diameter) Hankook Dynapro AT2 Extreme tires

Got any good Xterra stories? I’d love to hear about them at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.