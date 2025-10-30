This SEMA Nissan Frontier Really Nails the Nickelodeon Hot Wheels Monster Truck Aesthetic

There’s a pretty neat batch of Nissans at the SEMA tuner show this year. Besides the V8 manual Xterra that Nismo Nick built, the company internally is presenting a cool desert-running Armada SUV, a sweet Saudi-style old-school Patrol, and this delightfully silly “Frontier Rapid Runner” with a river kayaking theme and splashy graphic set. I had so many toys like this as a kid, and I’m guessing the people who put it together did too.
Apparently, this is the same Frontier that came out to the show last year as the “Trailgater,” an off-road adventure vehicle designed to turn any campsite into a TV-watching area. I like this river-running version a lot better. Mostly because of the splash-themed wrap and lack of doors.
I love driving Jeeps with the doors removed so much. Every time I acquire a new project vehicle, I think about how practical it’d be to make some tube doors for the same experience (and every time I arrive at the same conclusion: no, it’s not viable). But Nissan and build partner POWERNATION TV have more resources and creative engineering capabilities than I do, so they were able to make it happen.
The wide stance of this thing, due to Titan truck suspension, pushes it into caricature territory. But I think that was probably the point. The wheel fitment, colorway, and accessories make the whole package look exactly like a toy I would have gone nuts over in the ’90s without really trying to be retro, and I’m all about it.
Here’s the full parts list as provided by Nissan:
Nissan Frontier Rapid Runner Build Sheet
Suspension
- Nissan TITAN suspension components + rear axle swap
- BILSTEIN adjustable coilovers
- BILSTEIN front upper control arms
- BILSTEIN rear shocks
- Two-inch body lift
Wheels and Tires
- Prototype NISMO 17-inch x 8.5-inch +20 Ascend wheels
- 37×12.50R17 Yokohama GEOLANDAR X-MT tires
Exterior
- NISMO Off-Road high bed rack
- NISMO Off-Road roof rack
- Prototype NISMO Off-Road 40-inch low-profile light bar
- Prototype NISMO Off Road 6-inch roof rack flood lights
- NISMO Off-Road A-pillar light mounts with 4-inch NISMO Off-Road driving lights
- Custom open/tube door concept
- Steel front and rear bumpers
- Custom fender flares
- Storage for up to four kayaks
- Bed storage system with pull-out drawers + shelving system
- NISMO Gear rack shower
- NISMO Gear solar panels
- NISMO Gear ratchet straps
- NISMO Gear tow straps
- NISMO Gear power cubes
Interior
- Covercraft waterproof seat covers
- All-purpose lined floor and interior space
- NISMO Off-Road All-Season floormats
Engine
- Prototype NISMO cold air intake
- Prototype NISMO snorkel
- NISMO exhaust
- Mobil 1 Extended Performance oil
