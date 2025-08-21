Nissan Xterra and Pathfinder Are Coming Back as Body-on-Frame, Hybrid SUVs: Report

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

When I think of the Nissan Xterra SUV, I think of it in bright yellow and jumping over dunes as I “drove” it on 4×4 Evo for the Sega Dreamcast. I wasn’t of driving age when the popular off-roader first came out, but according to a new report, I may have the chance to drive one after all in the not-so-distant future.

According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker shared the news of the Xterra and Pathfinder’s return to Nissan’s lineup at its national dealer meeting in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Per the outlet, the Xterra was described as a “rugged, affordable midsize SUV” that’ll go on sale in 2028.

Nissan Americas Chairman Christian Meunier reportedly shared images of a design study performed by the automaker, teasing a boxy, adventure-ready SUV with an “upright grille and squarish headlights.” According to the report, these sketches are tied to new, upcoming body-on-frame models like the Xterra, Pathfinder, and Infiniti QX60 SUVs, as well as the Frontier pickup truck.

Nissan

“We are laser-focused on product [and] we are just getting started,” Meunier told attendees, according to AN. “We have done a better job of planning, making sure the right cars are in the right place.”

Specs for individual vehicles were not divulged, but the report claims that the upcoming Xterra is expected to feature a hybrid V6 engine with a range extender capable of 75 miles of electric-only driving. These vehicles are expected to be built at the automaker’s Canton, Mississippi, factory, where the Frontier is currently built.

The annual meeting, which featured new Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa and was attended by 2,500 guests, also revealed other future plans by the automaker, including a Skyline-based Infiniti sedan with a manual transmission, an electrified Rogue crossover, and other updates across the Nissan and Infiniti lineup.

After years of slumping sales and a failed merger with Honda, Nissan will be doing all it can to keep dealers and customers on its side, and hope that its new, revamped products can get her quickly enough to avoid more casualties.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com