The Nissan Skyline Will Become an Electric SUV: Report

The Nissan Skyline is one of the oldest nameplates in the automotive world, dating back to 1957—before it was even a Nissan. The world's changed a lot since then, and the Skyline with it. But soon, it could see its biggest, most controversial change yet: The Nissan Skyline could become an electric crossover SUV.

So says Japanese outlet Best Car, which indicates development of the Skyline sedan has been "frozen." Instead, Nissan is reportedly developing its next generation of Skyline on the basis of the electric Ariya crossover (or its CMF-EV platform), with its debut planned for 2025. It will reportedly make more than 450 horsepower with multi-motor all-wheel drive, though whether it'll be twin- or quad-motor was lost in translation.

2023 Nissan Ariya E-4orce. James Gilboy

The Skyline EV will reportedly be sold in the United States but will be restyled as an Infiniti to suit its upmarket status. That'd make it identical to previous Skylines sold in the U.S. since 2001, from the G35 to the G37 and Q50 of today. As you would imagine, there was no word on a GT-R performance model. (The nameplate's future is murky, but it's expected to remain a standalone model with some form of electrification.)

Nissan wouldn't be the first Japanese automaker to reapply a classic nameplate to a crossover. The Toyota Crown will soon adopt new body styles that include an SUV. The reasons are obvious: SUVs are hot-selling premium products, and fit the positioning of cars like the premium Crown and Skyline. That way, the likes of Nissan and Toyota can capitalize on both market trends and mainstream brand cachet. With enthusiasts, that's a different story, but we're the vocal minority—the more profitable majority will be glad to go with the flow, no matter where it leads them.