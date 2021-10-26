2022 Range Rover: Next-Gen Luxury Icon Readies for the Electric Age

Even though the nameplate's been around for more than 50 years now, there have only ever been four generations of Range Rover. A new one, then, is undoubtedly a big deal. Say hello to the all-new 2022 Range Rover, a smoothed-out, refined truck that'll take the model into the electrified age. This fifth-generation SUV will debut with two internal combustion engines and be joined by a plug-in hybrid option for the 2023 model year as well as an entirely electric version come 2024.

That upcoming plug-in hybrid Range Rover will pair a straight-six gas engine with a floor-mounted, 38.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and a 105-kW electric motor to produce 434 total horsepower. Running on electricity alone, the plug-in Rover will apparently travel as far as 62 miles and get to speeds of up to 87 miles per hour. For now, though, the 2022 Range Rover is available with either a 395-hp, mild hybrid 3.0-liter turbo straight-six or a new 523-hp, 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8. The latter gets the big British family hauler to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds with launch control.