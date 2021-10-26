2022 Range Rover: Next-Gen Luxury Icon Readies for the Electric Age

Standard rear-wheel steering that moves the rear wheels up to seven degrees makes the 2022 Range Rover more agile at low speeds by moving in the opposite direction of the front wheels and more stable at high ones by moving in tandem with the fronts. As a result, this luxury SUV boasts a turning circle of just 36 feet, the tightest of any Land Rover product. A new Versatile Loadspace Floor and Auto-Folding Loadspace Cover make carrying things in your Range Rover less of a chore while the 2023 model year will introduce Power Assisted Doors.
On the inside, the design has been further cleaned up and now features a curved 13.1-inch center touchscreen running Amazon Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto while being capable of over-the-air updates. That screen also doles out haptic feedback that's said to "Allow users to feel a positive confirmation without the need to glance at the screen, reducing the need to look away from the road." We'll be the judge of that, I think.
Starting in the 2023 model year, a hand-crafted, ceramic-badged Range Rover SV will become available featuring an awesome interior wood mosaic.