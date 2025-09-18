Nissan Is Already Stopping Ariya EV Production After Just Three Years

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Just as Nissan is launching the next-gen Leaf electric vehicle in the United States, it’s reportedly cutting another EV from its lineup. As first reported by Automotive News and confirmed to The Drive, a memo sent to dealers says Nissan will halt production of U.S.-market Ariya crossovers for the 2026 model year. It’s currently undetermined if the Japanese-built model, affected by President Trump’s 15% import tariffs, will return for the 2027 model year.

When reached for comment, a Nissan spokesperson told The Drive, “Nissan is pausing production of the MY26 Ariya for the U.S. market and reallocating resources to support the launch of the all-new 2026 Leaf, which will have the lowest starting MSRP out of all new EVs currently on sale in the U.S. Ariya remains available in the U.S. through existing inventory, and Nissan will continue to support Ariya owners with service, parts, and warranty coverage.”

It wouldn’t be right to call this news surprising, given Nissan’s recent cost-cutting efforts to stay afloat. The automaker is going to drastic measures to save cash, from gutting its design team to simplifying its headrest offerings across its lineup. Much of this has been brought on by the company’s new CEO, Ivan Espinosa, which took over in April 2025.

This announcement also comes one day after the resignation of Nissan’s U.S. sales and marketing chief, Vinay Shahani.

Nissan has deeply discounted the Ariya for years; though, for what it’s worth, the car has received generally positive reviews. You could lease one for just $99 a month (with $3,299 down) as recently as October 2024. Still, the slowing demand for EVs and expiring federal incentives have made profitability on such models trivial at best.

There’s hope that the 2026 Nissan Leaf—which we love—will be enough to improve the brand’s EV forecast. With its $31,485 starting price, it could very well draw in budget buyers as production increases. Automotive News reports that, at least for the first few months, U.S. market allocation for the Leaf will be limited to 500 units per month as Nissan waits for its battery supplier to increase production.

