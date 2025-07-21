Stellantis Has Already Lost $2.7B This Year

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Stellantis is in a rough spot. Between multiple consecutive quarters of declining sales, increased trade costs and a string of delays releasing critical new products, the company announced Monday that it booked a 3.3 billion euro ($2.7 billion) loss in the first half of 2025. With U.S. sales dipping again (and by a chunky 25%) in Q2, it looks like 2025 is shaping up to be another grind for team Mopar and its European overseers.

Here in the U.S., the company’s sales have suffered from the one-two punch of disappearing product and skyrocketing prices, the latter of which hasn’t been helped by recent policy shifts that punish its strategy of building several of its volume models across the border in Canada. The situation is even sketchier in Dodge showrooms, where Stellantis is forced to offset import duties on its Italy-built Hornet with cash incentives. An updated Compass, which occupies a similar space in Jeep’s lineup, will be along at some point to help shore up small-car sales alongside a revived midsize Cherokee.

After a string of crippling delays, the company’s updated Ram 1500 truck lineup has been making its way into the hands of customers. As a result, sales of the half-ton are hovering close to their 2024 number. Ram is hoping to further invigorate pickup sales with the re-introduction of the 5.7-liter Hemi for 2026. Axed during the tenure of former CEO Carlos Tavares, the V8 will be paired with a mild hybrid system and commands a premium over the standard-output Hurricane I6. If you really want to hear the thump of that V8, be prepared to dig a little deeper into your wallet.

There’s no shortage of tumult overseas, either. While Stellantis has denied rumors that it is considering a sale of Maserati, it’s obvious that it is seriously rethinking its existing and future brand portfolio. Americans shouldn’t expect any more of the company’s European lineups to make their way stateside anytime soon.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!