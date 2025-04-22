You Can Easily Save $10K off MSRP if You’re Willing To Drive a Dodge Hornet

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Of all the cars on American roads right now, the 2024 Dodge Hornet is certainly one of them. And not to be a jerk to those who produce and sell these, but the almighty market has spoken—people are not buying Hornets. So if you’re the kind of car buyer who loves discounts, this might be your time to shine.

This week, we heard of some serious fire-sale discounts on these cars, in the neighborhood of 40 percent off list price. Carscoops found a $40,000 Hornet GT advertised for under $23,000. That seems to be an outlier, but a cursory glance around a few new-car listing aggregators made it very easy to find Hornets listed at and around $10,000 off MSRP all over America.

Here’s a Hornet R/T for $16,000 off list in Florida. Here’s another R/T for about $12,000 off in Pennsylvania. This Hornet GT is $10,000 off in Indiana. And those are just the deals I found in a few minutes—I’m sure if you rolled into a Dodge store with a three-digit credit score, you could walk out with a deal. But don’t show the sales guys this article because I don’t need any more static in my inbox.

It’s really not a bad looking car. And I am a sucker for fender mascots—check out that cute little hornet emblem. Dodge

I have never driven a Dodge Hornet myself. It’s a fine-looking car, and if Subaru Crosstrek/Volvo XC40 dimensions are enough for you, it might serve you well enough. Based on the experiences I have had with Dodge and Alfa Romeo (Hornet shares a platform and much of its design with the Tonale), I would not expect enduring elegance from the interior materials. That said, my colleagues who have reviewed the Hornet and its Italian-badged cousin had generally favorable impressions. And there is something fun about being able to tell people you drive an Italian car.

If you’re intrigued by these Hornet prices but prefer the Alfa Romeo Tonale design and branding, you might have to shop a little harder. I did find one Tonale Ti listed for $15,000 under MSRP, but advertised discounts on the Alfa version of this little SUV don’t seem nearly as abundant as Dodge deals.

The Hornet and Tonale are both built at the Pomigliano d’Arco plant outside Naples, Italy. The future price of imports may be uncertain, but you can definitely score a heck of a deal on one of these cars that’s already crossed the Atlantic.

Got a tip? Drop us a note at tips@thedrive.com.