You Can Talk to Santa This Year if You’re Driving a GM With OnStar

Stalking is a no-no … unless it is the holiday season and you’re creeping on Santa Claus. Not only is following the movements of the famous North Pole resident and his flying reindeer government-approved during this time, it is in fact strongly encouraged. And this year, thanks to OnStar, the annual Christmas Eve surveillance includes direct communication with the sleigh master himself. Yup, it’s like texting your Amazon delivery driver—but more magical.

OnStar, the General Motors-developed connected car service usually associated with times of distress, announced a merrier reason to push its iconic blue button. From December 16 through Christmas Day, OnStar callers can check in on the pre-flight North Pole happenings, and if you’re not nervous, you can ask to speak with Santa himself. I mean, your kid can ask.

The direct line to Mr. Kris Kringle is a new OnStar feature for 2024 and is part of a collaboration with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). OnStar users can reach out to St. Nick to find out his exact whereabouts, talk about the weather, ask whether bags of coal are heavier or lighter YOY, and possibly, plead their case about the naughty or nice lists.

If you’re unaware or have forgotten, the very idea of live tracking Santa started with a kid and phone. In 1955, a Sears ad touted a talk-to-Santa hotline. However, the newspaper misprinted the phone number. Instead of reaching the Santa imposter (Santa works for kids, not department stores!), a child ended up calling the then Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado. Definitely not Santa.

Initially thinking he was being pranked, the Air Force commander on duty eventually figured out the mistake, played along, assured the kiddo that he was Santa (what is with the imposters?!), and then got back to protecting the American airspace.

Except more kids continued to call in. I’m sure there were some colorfully chosen words involving Sears, but protecting the American people includes the children (and their Christmas wish lists). So, officers were eventually assigned to Santa duty, and it’s been this way ever since.

Now under NORAD and its dedicated NORAD Tracks Santa website and app (of course, there’s an app for that), Santa stans can officially keep track of the jolly red-suited fella and his aerial hoofed herd. For some extra holiday cheer (and nice-list credit), OnStar has offered to donate $1 to the American Red Cross for every Santa inquiry made during the promotional period. Its donation caps off at $30,000, but maybe, just maybe, that’s a serendipitous misprint, too.

Got any good stories about involving a car to convince your kids Santa’s real? Hit us up any time at tips@thedrive.com.