Creative Gearhead’s Instagram Reenacts Wild Driving Adventures, But With Tiny RC Cars

Our bones may now creak, and our bodies may now ache in places we didn’t know could ache, but dammit, we are still young at heart. Figuratively, of course. I know at least one of you is sporting a pacemaker (hi, dad). As for this inner child, it still vroom-vrooms and wee-oohs in the presence of toy cars. One gearhead channels that inside voice into creating videos reenacting everyday car adventures, but on a 1:24 scale.

@ismaelsrc1 joined Instagram in 2020, but after his debut image of a tree, he didn’t post another image for more than two years. His return last year was decidedly pensive before pulling a uey and deep diving into the technical, as in Lego Technic construction. However, before long, he finds his true calling: producing truck life videos using scale models.

It’s not silly. It’s endearing. His videos showcase 1:18- and 1:24-sized kit models and RC cars. Working with standard 1:64 diecast models wouldn’t have been an option because those replicas have fewer moving parts. And the vehicles in these short films are made to move!

From off-roading, hauling, tug-of-war-ing, getting pulled over for speeding…you name it, there’s probably an action sequence somewhere, including different POVs. Initially, it was a Ford truck dually just minding its business, doing mundane things like leaving the garage and going for a drive. But as @ismaelsrc1’s skills and imagination progress, you see some very specific scenarios.

@Ismaelsrc via Instagram

One example is an off-roading trip where a Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra get stuck, only to be saved by a Jeep Wrangler. Or maybe that’s a core memory. IRL or on IG, it’s a fun watch. But things become too real with a hit-and-run at the local gas station. Luckily, no injuries were reported except for a damaged wheel. Not every situation is stressful, though, like the Tundra getting a much-needed bath.

Also a hobbyist, @ismaelsrc1 put together some, if not all, of these vehicles as some videos showcase his model kit builds. So far, the videos have starred the aforementioned pickups as well as a Chevy Tahoe, Dodge Challenger, Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, GMC Sierra, Ram 1500, USPS mail truck, and a tow truck. We can’t tell how many scale models he actually has at his disposal. The trucks, for instance, appear in several colors, and it’s difficult to tell whether they’re the same vehicle repainted or are different models altogether.

But there is no doubt about his automotive passion and enthusiasm, even if on a small scale. Recent videos are notably more elaborate but no less satisfying to watch. He’s even got wildlife and people making cameos! As they say, not all heroes wear capes. Thanks for the charming rabbit hole.