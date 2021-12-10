More Car Companies Should Make Scale Models Like Jaguar Land Rover

Now, I'm not just talking about regular ol' model cars here. Plenty of automakers have their own scale and diecast cars—Audi, BMW, Dodge, Tesla, and Volvo are some common examples. There are also more enthusiast-focused brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Porsche. Subaru and Bugatti take it in different directions with RC cars and Legos, respectively, but we'll still count those. And in case you want ultra-luxury, there's Rolls-Royce.

Land Rover's entry into the mix is a take on its modern Defender. Its two-tone color pallet is filled with earthy tones, and while it's simple to look at, you can still immediately point out the make and model. Jaguar's, meanwhile, isn't so straightforward. The design team says that it embodies "the very essence of Jaguar’s design language," so while it might look like an F-Type, it isn't exactly that.

JLR's design team took a completely different approach with these models. Instead of going ultra-detailed, they took a step back and instead focused on the salient features that make the shapes instantly recognizable as a Jaguar or Land Rover product. In fact, they almost look like early rendering or sketches of an incomplete car—I'd say that's kind of the point.