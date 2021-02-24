Surplus USPS Mail Trucks Are Coming, So What's Your Dream Build?

After much hemming, hawing, and more than a few fires, the United States Postal Service is finally getting a new fleet of mail trucks. They're beautiful (to the eye of this beholder), slightly Pixar-looking machines, which in 2023 will become a common sight in neighborhoods across our nation—and maybe nostalgic icons for generations to come. Their arrival, of course, has a major implication: Government surplus auctions are about to be flooded with Grumman LLVs, the USPS's outgoing mail trucks. With this in our not-so-distant future, let's turn our eyes to the future of these venerable vehicles in private hands, and answer the following:

How would you customize your surplus USPS mail truck?