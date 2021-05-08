What Is Your Mom's Dream Car?

For the longest time, my mom’s dream car was a Jaguar. Not any model in particular; she just wanted a Jaguar. Her first car was a black 1959 Rambler with a red interior that her parents bought used, the signature spare tire sitting on the back bumper. She has the same fond memories of her Rambler as I do of my Spanish Gold Metallic 1977 Dodge Aspen land yacht, except that hers was far more attractive.

A Jaguar or a Mini Cooper appealed to her most for many years, and she has also always loved the 1950s and 60s Corvette body styles. When my parents were first married, they had a 1966 Corvette in Milano Maroon and they had a few good years in it before I was born, sometimes carting my older cousin Patricia around in the tiny space between them.