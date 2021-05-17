So, on the proverbial rooftop that is our comments section, why don't you holler the following: What's your favorite car group on Facebook?

There's far more content on social media than one could ever hope to consume, much less want to. Hunting down stuff worth reading or watching takes time, and when you find someone whose content is all worthwhile, like Garage 54 , their name is worth shouting from the rooftops.

If I had to pick one group to share with the world that isn't one of my 24 Hours of Lemons groups, it'd have to be the wondrous place that is Junkyard Racecars. They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, but when it comes to rusty shells dragged from the scrap heap, that transformation isn't as simple as a change in perspective. It requires the alchemy of ingenuity; of figuring out something for oneself.

There are no kits out that include all the parts to fit a Chinese-turbocharged LS V8 to an Avanti rustier than R.M.S. Titanic; there are no Ikea-simple instruction booklets that tell you how to lift a Nash Metropolitan five inches, and cram a Buick V8 into it. It doesn't matter if the end result is barely worthy of a plate and tags, and would cause allergic reactions at a Concours d'Elegance. As long as it was built with one's hands and wits on the budget of a family road trip, it's as good as gold.

Your turn.

