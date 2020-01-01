2014 Renault Twizy Micro EV Mysteriously Pops Up for Sale in Los Angeles

When we stumbled across a Nissan S-Cargo for sale in California, we thought we'd found the worst excuse for a van available in the United States. We were wrong. Somebody in Los Angeles has an even less-utilitarian utility vehicle—one that was never sold in this country, has no discernible reason for being here, and is hopelessly out of its depth on American roads. Somehow, somebody brought a Renault Twizy Cargo to California, and after going through all that trouble, they're now selling it for a stupefying $16,000.

Renault Renault Twizy Cargo

Let's back up for a moment here to explain exactly what a Renault Twizy is. Less an electric car than an enclosed quad bike (think an ATV sans the all-terrain part), the Twizy is a low-speed, short-range form of transport designed for use in dense urban areas. Its minuscule 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery gives it a range of about 50 miles if driven responsibly, and a top speed of 28 or 50 miles per hour depending on specification. Most Twizys feature one-plus-one seating, but Cargo variants trade the back seat for a parcel shelf, which might hold a single person's groceries for the week.

