Low-Flying Propeller Plane Slices Through Car Roof in Brazil

It takes a pretty specific set of circumstances for planes and cars to collide, the end result of which is usually disaster. So it's remarkable to see pictures and video of a car that had its roof sliced open like a tin can by a low-flying crop duster, which was then able to land safely with a damaged propeller after its brush with fate.

How exactly this happened is unclear. On the Instagram post where the photos were first shared, commenters say the accident occurred on a farm in Brazil when the pilot of the Embraer EMB 202 Ipanema wanted to prank his friends in the car with a super-low pass. No one was reportedly injured. This is supposedly backed up by the initial video in which people can be heard discussing the damage in Portuguese—be sure to watch the whole thing to see how the propeller blades cut all the way through the roof and into the vehicle's cabin.