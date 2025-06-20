Maserati Might Be For Sale Soon: Report

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A new CEO walks in the door at Stellantis on Monday, and things might be up in the air for the automaker’s sole luxury brand.

On Friday, Reuters reported Stellantis might put Maserati up for sale to cut its losses as the automotive giant overhauls its operations.

The McKinsey consultant group was hired by Stellantis in April to reportedly take stock of how U.S. tariffs will affect Maserati and Alfa Romeo. Stellantis had planned for both of these brands, neither of which produces vehicles in the U.S., to go electric in the coming years with entire revamps of their product lines.

Reuters reported that two sources said among the options, McKinsey is in the early stages of exploring for Stellantis, the “possible divestment of Maserati.”

A Stellantis spokesperson The Drive, “Respectfully, Maserati is not for sale.”

Maserati has been flailing despite the introduction of new high-end product,s including the MC20 sports car, GT2 Stradale, and GranCabrio. The GranCabrio, in Folgore trim, marked the first and currently only electric convertible on the market today.

In February, during the parent company’s 2024 earnings call, CFO Doug Ostermann said the company wrote down a $1.59 billion investment in Maserati. Part of that was “the cancellation of projects prior to launch,” according to the company’s investor deck.

Maserati sales dropped 58% in 2024, with 11,300 vehicles sold compared to 26,600 the prior year. The drop in sales translated to an adjusted operating loss of 260 million euros ($299 million).

With an electric future in sight, Maserati killed its V-8 engine in 2023. But earlier in 2025, Maserati killed its electric supercar, which was to be called the MC20 Folgore, noting a lack of customer demand. It’s believed that the electric supercar was either done or nearly done and ready to launch soon.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned in December. The automaker’s board chair, John Elkann, has been steering the ship while the automaker interviewed CEO candidates. Antonio Filosa, a current Stellantis executive who’s served as the CEO of Jeep among other positions, will step in as the new Stellantis CEO on Monday.

