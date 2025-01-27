Are You Surprised That the Sweet Polestar 6 Convertible Is Being Delayed for an SUV?

Drop it like it’s not. Going to sell, that is. This is the apparent reason why the Polestar 6, an electric roadster we’ve been waiting for since 2022, is now being delayed by at least a few years so the automaker can build the Polestar 7 SUV first, a company executive told CarExpert.

The Geely-backed Swedish firm will veer from its initial launch plan, which saw its vehicles released in numerical order. Instead, Polestar will pivot its product strategy toward whatever increases sales volume. In this case, that means a compact crossover. Although the Swedes saw positive numbers in Q4 of last year (a 5.3 percent jump), its reported retail sales for the fiscal year stumbled 15 percent with just 44,851 units sold.

Polestar

“It makes more sense to bring Polestar 7 to market and reach a broader audience of customers, and then top it off with an extraordinary sports halo car in 6 after that,” Polestar Australia managing director Scott Maynard told CarExpert.

Another reason for the Polestar 6 EV droptop delay is that it’s simply too similar to the Polestar 5 EV sports sedan, which goes into production this year. Both will share the same 800-volt EV architecture as well as a dual-motor system that Polestar says punches out 884 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque.

“We’re going to have a fantastic halo sports car in Polestar 5 that will fill that niche really nicely, and we don’t need to back it up with another sports car at that time,” Maynard said. “Polestar 6 needs to slot in behind Polestar 7, so that will see the launch of that car pushed out beyond its original 2026 timeframe to prioritize the 7.”

Polestar

Crossovers are a volume-capturing, money-making machine. Niche vehicles, especially two-door sports cars, are not. Fun to drive, sure, but until smiles become a currency, we’re stuck with commuter-friendly, comfort-laden CUVs. In the U.S., the mantra seems to be if the vehicle isn’t taller than you, you’re not buying it.

Additional support for increased sales will be more locations. Like many EV automakers, Polestar follows a direct-to-consumer sales strategy through its retail shops and online store. This year, Polestar expects to add 11 more stores to bring its U.S. total to 57 as the company targets 30 to 35 percent global volume growth by 2027.

At least plans for the Polestar 6 haven’t been scrapped completely. Enthusiasts can wait an extra year, right? Heck, even with delays, the Polestar convertible will likely arrive before the Tesla Roadster. Announced back in 2017, the Tesla is more than a couple of years overdue.