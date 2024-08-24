Xiaomi Will Sell You a 1527-HP Car, but Only if You Pass Its Driving Test

The new EV kid on the block, Xiaomi, has confirmed its flagship SU7 Ultra Prototype sports sedan will go into production. But if you want to get your hands on what could be the world’s fastest four-door, you’ll have to pass the company’s driver exam first.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Corporation is a Beijing-based consumer electronics company. Xiaomi is notable as the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung, but its repertoire also includes software, appliances, and electric vehicles. However, it’s looking to steal the show on the car side with its new SU7.

Targeting Porsche‘s styling and Tesla‘s range, the sports sedan went on sale in China earlier this year. Offered in three trims (SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max), the base model features a single-motor powertrain good for 295 horsepower and 343 miles of range. while the range-topping, dual-motor SU7 Max boasts 663 hp and 503 miles of range. However, a new lineup addition dubbed SU7 Ultra Prototype is a track-focused monster with 1,527 hp and a claimed 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds.

Based on current specs, the SU7 Ultra Prototype has more power than a Bugatti Chiron and is lighter than both the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Tesla Model S Plaid—owners of the fastest EV lap times at the Nürburgring. Porsche dethroned Tesla earlier this year, and Xiaomi wants to take that crown away.

No pricing has been announced, but orderbooks are expected to open in the first quarter of 2025. Also, according to Carscoops, one ownership stipulation is passing a vehicle-specific test, though what that would entail hasn’t been released. Xiaomi chief executive Lei Jun would only say it was a “step-by-step exam to unleash the car.”

To be honest, this sounds like a smart move. Too many cars—sports, super, hyper—have been crashed, burned, and ruined by a terrible cocktail of ego and keys. Anything with, say, 500+ hp should come with a driving school requirement, especially since high power no longer has a six-figure minimum.

The 500-hp Ford Mustang Dark Horse, for example, starts at $60,635. The equally potent Tesla Model 3 Performance is currently going for $54,990. The Xiaomi SU7 Max starts at 299,900 Chinese yuan ($42,000). Even if the tri-motor SU7 Ultra Prototype costs twice that, it would still be a banger of a bargain.