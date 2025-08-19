The 2026 Nissan Leaf Is the Cheapest New EV, And a Cheaper One Is Coming

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’ve been waiting for that perfect blend of electric affordability and range, Nissan’s third-generation Leaf might just be your cup of tea. Today, the company announced that not one, but two grades of its redesigned electric car will have a starting MSRP below $30,000, with the base Leaf (specs still TBA) likely coming in under that mark—even after taxes, titling and fees.

Since Nissan is still keeping mum on the base Leaf S, we’re forced to focus on the next-cheapest model, the S+, which starts at $31,485 with destination included (or $29,990 without, which is how Nissan gets to claim it has two models “under $30k.”). And even though you’ll pay more than that to get out the door in a Leaf S+, you’re getting a 300-mile EV that can charge at a Tesla Supercharger without having to give Elon Musk a dime. For just under $32k, you get 214 horsepower and 303 miles of range; we expect the cheapo S model will get a smaller battery and potentially a less powerful motor.

Bear in mind, at this price, the Leaf isn’t just going to be cheap for an EV; even a Honda HR-V starts at $27,650 with destination. And if you’re looking for more creature comforts, the price scales quite reasonably. Even the range-topping Platinum+ model starts well below the average transaction price of a new car. We crowned the Chevy Equinox the “Value King,” but its throne is already in jeopardy. Fortunately, GM has a new (ish) Bolt EUV in the pipeline that should compete directly with the Leaf, and since GM went heavy on the “ish,” it’s likely in a fairly advanced stage of development, but even if it bows next year as expected, Nissan will have a model year’s head start.

Meanwhile, Tesla has a new diner.

Full pricing for each model revealed so far (including $1,495 destination fee) is listed below.

LEAF S+ : $31,485

: LEAF SV+ : $35,725

: LEAF PLATINUM+: $40,485

Got a tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.