Nissan Is Considering Making the Pathfinder a Body-on-Frame SUV Again: ‘It’s Logical’

It’s not even December yet, but we’ve got an early holiday gift for fans of off-road capable, body-on-frame SUVs. On the heels of announcing the revival of the Nissan Xterra, Nissan’s leadership is thinking hard about bringing another long-running nameplate back to its rugged roots: the Pathfinder.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, Nissan SVP Michael Soutter exclusively told The Drive that it wants the Xterra to be the first in a “family” of body-on-frame vehicles. We had to ask: could that include putting the Pathfinder back on a pickup platform, just like the original Hardbody-based SUV was when it launched in 1985?

“It would make sense, it’s logical,” Soutter said, stressing that the Pathfinder name should stand for capability, not carpool duty. When we asked if he thought the era of the body-on-frame Pathfinder was truly in the past, his answer was succinct: “No.”

“Once we get the Xterra going and we’re looking at a family of body-on-frame vehicles, and we have the frame capability here in the United States, and we localize the production, and we have that kind of scale that makes sense, then I think you can see a lot of interesting things happening with our lineup,” Soutter said.

The timeline is murky, but Soutter explained that the first step is Nissan localizing production of its confirmed body-on-frame models—the Frontier and the Xterra—in either the automaker’s Canton, Mississippi or Smyrna, Tennessee factories. Then, it can more accurately gauge plant capacities, utilization rates, and how it can actually scale everything up to grow that family of BOF trucks and SUVs.

Soutter also added that the Xterra revival isn’t a cash-grab response to the rise of rugged-ish trims for roadgoing SUVs like the Honda Passport Trailsport or the Ford Explorer Timberline. Instead, the company views it as an aspirational off-roader that it has to get right—just as it would with the potential body-on-frame Pathfinder.

“I mean, [the Pathfinder] is one of the Nissan vehicles—of course, the Z was something that gets all the kids’ hearts going, but really the Pathfinder, that was my aspirational vehicle, having that body-on-frame,” he said. When he was 15, Soutter’s uncle took him hunting in the middle of winter in northern Ontario in a first-generation Pathfinder, and it was that truck’s extreme capability that convinced him that the Pathfinder was something special.

After that legendary first-gen truck, Nissan switched the Pathfinder to a unibody chassis in 1995, though it still retained a solid rear axle, part-time four-wheel-drive and decent off-road chops. The model then moved back to sharing a frame with the Frontier for the third generation in 2004, but since 2012 it’s been a FWD-based crossover with little connecting it to its predecessors other than the name on the back.

“I think over time we just got it a little more round, a little more soccer van type of thing or whatever,” he said. “And so we’ve got to get back to the roots of what that vehicle is regardless of what we do with the rest of the body on frame.”

Reading between the lines, it sure doesn’t sound like Soutter’s talking about just another Rock Creek edition for the Pathfinder. We’ll be watching closely.

