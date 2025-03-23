Nissan and Legendary Chef Hiro Collab on a Z Nismo Precision Sushi Knife

Sports cars are all about precision. Craftsmanship, engineering, form, and function—it’s all done with intent. Nissan has taken these performance- and speed-focused characteristics to create a knife as sharp as its Z Nismo.

Undoubtedly a passion project, the Z Nismo Precision Sushi Knife (I don’t name these things) reportedly took 18 months to develop. Considering how long it takes to R&D an actual car, maybe that sounds about right? But also life happens, and natural disasters added to delays. Nevertheless, this isn’t a dollar-store blade or something part of a discounted set from Kohl’s. No, it’s specifically engineered to slice through one of the most delicate of foods: fresh fish.

Now, some might think a specialized knife is superfluous given Nissan’s public-facing financial struggles. “Nissan maintains the capital needed to invest in the products and brand activities that create excitement for our customers,” said a company spokesperson. “Projects like this reinforce Nissan’s brand affinity with enthusiast audiences and introduce us to new ones.”

Huh. Beyond that, this is more than “Japanese car company makes Japanese food tool,” anyway. There’s a genuine connection steeped in heritage and art between those involved in the project: the knifemaker, the chef, and the design team.

Satoshi Kiryu is a renowned third-generation master knifemaker whose Tetsuhiro brand is distinctive for its textured Damascus steel razor-thin blades. Hiroyuki Terada is an acclaimed master sushi chef recognized for his Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef series. His popularity is as much about his fanciful feasts as his asides into making katsu with fast food chicken nugs. The backgrounds of both Kiryu and Terada make them legitimate knife wielders, sure, but both also happen to be longtime Nissan Z fanboys.

Kiryu’s favorite car growing up was the Fairlady 240Z, a vehicle that celebrates its 55th anniversary this year. As Kiryu reminisced about the legend, he also idealized the new Z while crafting the inspired sushi knife. For Terada, a 1985 300ZX Turbo was an early calling, while the current Z Nismo is a vehicle he “can’t live without.” And where the Nissan Design America team comes in is blending tradition into modernity.

The new Z traces back to the long-hooded profile of the first-gen car, a silhouette that is mimicked by the Nismo knife’s katana-inspired blade. The performance knife is 210 mm thick, double beveled, and made with a VG10 core clad for high-quality durability and long-lasting sharpness. The final touch is a kuro zome (black dye) finish.

Designed for grip and style, the angled handle is made from buffalo horn and features a Nismo red accent. The knife weighs just 145 grams (about 5 ounces). It’s light and comfortable in your hands for effortless slicing but manages to feel substantial at the same time. Terada said that when a knife fits perfectly, it becomes an extension of you.

“This knife is the perfect blend of precise engineering and weighted balance,” Terada told The Drive. “It’s extremely comfortable in my hand for simple or difficult tasks, and I’m looking forward to creating beautiful dishes with it.”

Handcrafted in Japan, the Z-inspired sushi knife is limited to 240 pieces — a nod to the OG. Each blade is individually numbered and engraved with Kiryu’s mark, Terada’s signature, and the Z logo. Presented in a branded black lacquered box, all generations of Z logos are represented inside the lid. The knife’s price of $300.23 is also intentional.

According to Nissan, the 300 is a nod to the 300ZX, while 23 is significant within the brand’s motorsports history. Another note is that in Japanese, the number 2 is pronounced ni, and 3 is pronounced san. Well, guess I’ll be thinking of his Airness next time I make a poke bowl.

