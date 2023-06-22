2024 Nissan Z Nismo: Here’s Your First Look

Fans of the iconic Nissan Z sports car have been waiting a long time for this: the first official look at the all-new 2024 Nissan Z Nismo. Thursday morning, the Japanese automaker released a 45-second teaser video of the hopped-up Z burning some serious rubber.

Immediately after the launch of the new-generation Z back in 2021, speculation began circulating about the arrival of the sports car's hotter sibling. As is the case with these cars, Nissan kept things under wraps to devote all of its attention to the newest member of the family. However, as the Z kick off its new product cycle, more details of the upcoming Nismo became evident. First, Nissan launched a more powerful Nismo tune for Japan-only cars and even built a race car for the Super Taikyu series later on. Earlier this year, test mules were spotted testing in Arizona.

Unfortunately, Nissan didn't reveal much about the upcoming Z Nismo in Thursday's teaser. From what we can see, however, it sports different (likely larger) wheels and brakes, sticky Dunlop Sport Maxx rubber, more aggressive front and rear fascias with Nismo branding, as well as a red line motif throughout the car. Inside, the Recaro sport bucket seats are likely the biggest change for this variant, as well as the new steering wheel with the red center line up top. A quick glimpse at the engine reveals a black front strut bar, though it's unclear if it's any different from the one in the regular Z.

The video shows the car tearing up what appears to be Nissan's Arizona proving grounds track with three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg at the wheel, who certainly knows a thing or two about making cars go very fast—and very sideways.