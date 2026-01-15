2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC: For People Who Will Actually Track Their Car

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’re craving more oomph than the current Dark Horse offers but you can’t spring up the hundreds of thousands needed to get a GTD, the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is just for you. A supercharged 5.2-liter V8 pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which, together with several GT3-derived components, makes the SC the best-performing, track-tuned Mustang. And if you’re wondering—and of course you’re wondering—no, there’s no manual available.

During the model’s introduction, the chief engineer shared that the SC fills an important space between the existing Dark Horse and the GTD, and, perhaps most importantly, proclaimed that the SC is specifically targeting European premium sports cars. Previously, the Ford Mustang was fine being in the same segment as some of its rivals, even if it wasn’t entirely on the same level. Then, with the debut of the Dark Horse and the GTD, Ford upped the ante and declared war on Europe. Now, with the SC, it’s no longer content just battling with them; it wants to beat them.

Ford

In its standard form, the SC oozes pony-car muscle with its lower grill, wider track, aggressive styling, the latest Magneride hardware and software, revised springs with firmer rates, new stabilizer bars, updated front and rear knuckles, modified front control arms, and a large rear wing. An optional Track Pack ups the performance and macho persona with carbon-fiber wheels, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 R tires (305/30R20 front, 315/30R20 rear), track-specific Magneride tuning, and a five-stage active traction control system straight out of the GTD.

Ford paid extra close attention to personalization, claiming that it’s one of the aspects that will help bolster sales of these new high-po, more exclusive Mustangs, especially to younger, affluent clientele. Details like color combinations, accessories, and even a specific package with awesome teal-painted brake calipers and body accents are part of this new mission. It’s no secret that Stuttgart rules the game of car customization, earning Porsche gazillions of dollars every year—and the folks at Dearborn and Seoul are closely following.

Jerry Perez, Ford

The interior is surprisingly upscale, like something out of a German sports car—though with a bit more artistic flair, for better or worse. The new (optional) Recaro seats I saw on the model shown to me looked phenomenal and not overkill. A quick jump behind the wheel revealed they felt pretty good, but that’s something to judge when I drive the thing later on—hopefully soon.

“Since we introduced Dark Horse in ’22 and Mustang GTD in ’23, we’ve established Mustang as a performance brand that can take on the world’s best,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing. “Mustang Dark Horse SC is the next chapter, drawing on lessons from Mustang GT3 and technology and learnings from Mustang GTD. It demonstrates exactly how Ford

Racing is bringing our race and road operations together.”

Ford

If you’ve gotten to this point in the article and said, “Where the hell is the horsepower rating?” you should know that a) I didn’t forget, b) you didn’t gloss over it. Ford did not disclose the HP for the SC, but it will fall between the standard Dark Horse’s 500 hp and the GTD’s 815 hp. That’s quite the gap, so I look forward to hearing the official figure. Likewise, on pricing, a Ford spokesperson told me it was between $70,000 and $300,000. The official numbers will be revealed ahead of the car’s release later this summer.

