You Can Spec the $105,485 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC With $70K in Options

Ford won’t lock its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 behind the Mustang GTD for long. Coming soon is the Dark Horse SC, a mighty leap from the regular Dark Horse that not only makes more power but also incorporates racecar-derived aero elements. The Blue Oval automaker revealed this new performance pony back in January, and now we know how much it’ll cost: $105,485 and way, way up.

You get the entry-level Dark Horse SC for that money, which offers a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, upgraded aero and cooling, Variable Traction Control from the GTD, and next-gen MagneRide damping. In short, it’s more car than practically anyone would ever need. But it’s only the start of what Ford is doing with this go-fast coupe.

Folks who want a more hardcore version can opt for the Track Pack. This adds other parts from the Mustang GTD catalog, like Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, as well as better aero bits that make more downforce. Ford even yoinks the rear seats from that model. If that’s more in line with what you’re looking for, then you’ll be paying $141,985 after destination. (It should be noted that Ford says this is “significantly less than similarly equipped alternatives that offer less horsepower,” though the manufacturer still hasn’t specified the hp figure for this car. For what it’s worth, the engine makes 815 hp in the GTD.)

Finally, there’s one more level that goes beyond that, and it’s the Track Pack Special Edition. It’s a one-year-only model that gets unique Solar Red upholstery and a carbon fiber appearance package for $172,965—roughly 2.5 times more than a regular Dark Horse, but still half as much as a Mustang GTD.

You can pretty much spend whatever you want on a new Mustang, so long as you’re willing to fork over at least $34,635. That’ll get you a base EcoBoost Fastback. The Mustang GTD, in all of its absurdity, is at the top of the ladder with every example costing more than $325,000. Obviously, Ford has more options on the lower end of the spectrum, but it’s filling out the upper end with these new Dark Horse SC models.

I’m curious to see how many people pick one over a comparable Corvette. Either way, what a time to love American performance cars.

