Genesis Could Give Magma GT the Porsche Treatment With Roadster and GT3 Models

The Genesis Magma GT concept came as a last-minute surprise at the very end of the GV60 Magma reveal on Thursday. Today, while the model was on display at the Circuit Paul Ricard during a media event, Hyundai Motor Group’s Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said that the supercar-looking concept could expand to various models, similar to the Porsche 911 lineup.

“There could be a Magma GT base, Magma GT S, GT R, GT Roadster, GT Clubsport—30 cars would need to be made for the GT3 racing homologation,” said Donckerwolke. “The [Porsche] 911 ticks a lot of boxes, I know, because I have more 911s than anyone should have.

“You know, some cars are made by engineers for engineers, and that’s what the 911 is—by German engineers for German engineers—but then it became popular and it became an icon. So, as a result, it’s difficult to compare a new car [the GT] to a 911 because it is on another level—but I’d say that in order to make it a clever [product] lifecycle, yes [it would have to resemble Porsche’s strategy],” he added.

Jerry Perez/The Drive

When asked what Genesis’ secret sauce would be to differentiate the Magma GT from its competitors, the famous designer said it would focus on overall refinement rather than just performance.

“I believe that applying the Genesis recipe in terms of refinement in the usage of the car would be that special ingredient, together with the performance, this athletic elegance, will probably give it a special positioning [in the market],” Donckerwolke added.

Manfred Harrer, the brand’s head of tech unit performance development, also chimed in: “Surely we cannot go against such an icon like the 911 with a new model, but for sure there are some similar elements with the variety of the potential GT models we could offer. But for now, we want to focus on this [model] loop that started with the Magma GV60 today.”

