Genesis’ First Magma Performance Model Has 640 HP and Drift Mode

Genesis pulled the covers off its long-awaited high-performance EV on Thursday—and if the chosen venue is any indication of how the Korean luxury brand feels about its first Magma model, then we’re probably in for a treat. When it arrives in the U.S. next year, the 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma will boast 640 horsepower, a drift mode, launch control, and, like its Hyundai siblings, fake manual shifts—or as Genesis calls it, Virtual Gear Shifts (VGS). Oh, and that available sweet Magma Orange exterior color, of course.

The reveal took place at the venue of the last French Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Circuit Paul Ricard. This further highlights the connection between street-going Magma models and the Genesis Magma Racing WEC team, which is headquartered just down the road from the famed racetrack. Despite the push to give the Magma sub-brand a sporty, track-focused aura, the automaker insists the GV60 Magma is really more of a GT with the “agility of a track car.”

To achieve that, engineers have given the electric crossover three driving modes: Sprint Mode, GT Mode, and MY Mode, plus Boost and Launch Control. Sprint offers peak performance and cuts back the stability control’s intervention for a more engaging driving experience. GT Mode focuses on high-speed cruising while keeping the car’s reactions and handling prioritized for overall driver and passenger comfort. MY Mode, as you may have already figured out, lets you fine-tune the powertrain, steering, suspension, and ESC settings to your liking.

The GV60 Magma is powered by two motors, 222 hp in the front and 378 hp in the rear, though those figures climb to 234 and 406 under Boost mode. Peak power and torque are rated at 640 hp and 583 lb-ft, respectively. A 697-volt battery boasts a net energy capacity of 84 kWh. Genesis did not reveal the driving range under any methodology (WLTP or EPA), but claims that with the right conditions, the GV60 Magma will be able to charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Genesis did not allow us to drive the GV60 Magma at Paul Ricard (womp womp), but instead, provided some ride-alongs with some very talented drivers behind the wheel. More on that later this week.

And speaking of performance, Genesis claims a 3.4-second zero-to-60-mph time, and 10.9 seconds from zero to 125 mph. Solid figures for a nearly 5,000-pound luxury crossover. Or, 4,938 pounds, to be precise. Brakes are upgraded from the standard GV60’s and now feature monoblock calipers, larger-diameter rotors (400 mm up front), and model-specific brake pads.

As you’d expect from the hardcore version of a luxury crossover, the overall look of the Magma is lower, wider, and more aggressive. Under the creative direction of Luc Donckerwolke, the Genesis design team accomplished this by giving the Magma sculpted bodywork with more aero-friendly front and rear bumpers, a large (and functional) rear wing, a 20-mm lower ride height, and trim-exclusive 21-inch wheels. The tires are said to be a custom compound by Pirelli, measuring 275 mm wide, though Genesis claims to have focused on keeping the cabin quiet despite carrying the widest tire of the lineup.

“Magma is not a hardcore sub-brand but is actually the best of the best of Genesis,” said Donckerwolke at the reveal. “It modulates and increases some of the facets of the car without taking the car out of balance. It’s an iron fist in a velvet glove.”

Perhaps he should’ve said a “suede-like glove,” given that the cabin is dressed in Chamude, a suede-like material. This is found in the dash, seats, and door cards. The signature Magma Orange is found throughout, too, mainly in the stitching used for the seats, seatbelts, and other accents sprinkled throughout the five-passenger cabin. Several buttons and knobs are also finished in dark metal to reduce glare in sunny conditions.

The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma will go on sale in its home market of South Korea early 2026, and is due to arrive in the U.S. later in the year. Pricing was not released.

