The 2026 Genesis GV60 Magma Has a Huge Rear Wing

It’s unclear how large a market the luxury segment boy racer crowd is, but Genesis appears ready to try and tap into the segment.

Spy shots of the 2026 Genesis GV60 Magma performance EV reveal the production car will sport a massive rear wing. Whether it’s necessary is anyone’s guess, but surely it’s the design element that will have people talking, including us.

Genesis previewed the GV60 Magma in concept form at the New York auto show in 2024. That car, which definitely was not a concept, previewed a car that will enter production later this year. The concept sported a massive rear wing, wild wilds that seemed to be aero-focused and might even suck in cold air to cool the brakes, fender flares with functional vents, a revised front bumper and rear bumper featuring a diffuser.

Genesis GV60 Magma Concept top (via Genesis) vs. 2026 Genesis GV60 Magma prototype bottom (via Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien)

Aside from the huge rear wing it seems nearly every design element from the concept car will make the ride into production based on the production-ready prototype hot lapping the Nurburgring.

The rear diffuser on the production-looking prototype is toned down a bit, and the front end matches that closer to the mild 2026 refresh, which smoothes out the design giving even the mundane model a sportier look.

2026 Genesis GV60 Magma spy shot Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The one design concept element that doesn’t appear to make the leap to production are the air-grabbing wheels. The prototype lapping the ‘Ring appears to be wearing turned five-spoke wheels. Pour one out for putting design form ahead of function here, folks.

The powertrain is expected to be cribbed from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, which translates to a dual-motor electric powertrain with up to 641 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Though, rumors have suggested output might crest or hit the 700 horsepower mark. Expect a 0-60 mph time of about 3.2 seconds and fake shifting with fake noises piped from speakers will absolutely be in the cards. All of this will be powered by an 84-kwh battery pack and probably have a driving range of about 220 to 250 miles.

Expect the 2026 Genesis GV60 Magma to debut later this year and kick off the automaker’s upcoming performance lineup. In the mean time, feel free to scroll through the gallery of spy shots and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

