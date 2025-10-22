Cadillac Will Have You Watching Movies Behind the Wheel by 2028

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

General Motors wants you to take your eyes off the road, but not quite yet. Starting in 2028, Cadillac Escalade IQ owners will be the first of its customers to benefit from a new “eyes-off” Super Cruise—the company’s first Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system. It will launch exclusively on the electric Escalade with help from a new, more-powerful computing platform that will debut around the same time.

Details of the tech were in short supply in today’s announcement, but we expect it to function within the same constraints as the existing suite, meaning it will be limited to roads that have been pre-mapped and validated by the Super Cruise team.

“GM has already mapped 600,000 miles of hands-free roads in North America, and customers have driven 700 million miles with Super Cruise without a single reported crash attributed to the system,” the company’s announcement said. “Additionally, the technology and validation frameworks from Cruise add more than five million fully driverless miles of experience.”

General Motors

Those are impressive figures, but there are also some caveats. For starters, Level 3 systems aren’t universally legal here in the U.S. That could very well change with little notice from the current administration, but for the time being, systems that don’t require an “eyes-on” driver are only legal in California and Nevada.

Like the Mercedes-Benz Level 3 system, this new Super Cruise will illuminate a set of turquoise exterior indicator lights when the system is in “eyes-off” mode. In other words, the whole world is going to know when you’re not paying attention.

“In 2028, GM will debut a new centralized computing platform, starting with the Cadillac Escalade IQ,” GM said. “This will be a full reimagining of how vehicles are designed, updated, and improved over time. Built to power both EVs and gas vehicles, the update unites every major system — from propulsion and steering to infotainment and safety — on a single, high-speed computing core.”

And if movies aren’t your thing, GM says the new architecture will also support Google’s Gemini AI, so you can always fill time by having a conversation with a well-voiced autocorrect. Isn’t the future amazing?

