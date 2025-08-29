GM Hits the Brakes on Hummer EV and Escalade IQ Production: TDS

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, light, and right, TDS gathers the latest automotive news bubbling around the globe and rolls it into one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

🚨 A quick heads up, The Drive will be closed and the team will be off with their friends and family on Monday due to the holiday weekend. TDS will return on Tuesday.

The first two cups of coffee are gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Back in the 2025 Chevrolet Suburban High Country and drove the family up north using Super Cruise last night, which is simply the best Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system on the market today by a long shot.

🏭 GM will partially shut down production at its Factory Zero plant where the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV are made with two production shifts being halted impacting 160 employees, after 200 employees were already temporarily laid off, reducing output for a little over a month to “align to market dynamics,” a spokesperson told The Detroit Free Press.

🌲 The new 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness will cost $39,835 when it arrives in dealers in the fall, which translates to a $2,130 price increase over the outgoing model

💸 A loophole from the IRS will let consumers claim the Federal EV Tax Credit the Trump Administration killed after September 30.

⚡️ ChargePoint teamed up with Eaton to deploy micro-grid technology, which the EV charging provider believes could be a game changer making charging equipment less expensive, more efficient, and more compact.

🔋 Rivian said its Adventure Network EV charging network is now over 75% open to all EVs while a new Ford Charge network is bringing nearly 1,200 EV chargers to over 320 Ford dealerships.

🔌 GM announced four new EV charging adapters as the automaker prepares to launch the 2026 Cadillac Optic with a native NACS Tesla-like charge port.

‼️ Ford recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles for a brake fluid leak issue while simultaneously recalling over 105,000 vehicles for a lighting failure issue.

