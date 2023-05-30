The New Cadillac CT6 Proves Big Sedans Can Still Sell… in China

The Cadillac CT6 was discontinued in the U.S. years ago because Americans just aren't buying many sedans anymore. But the CT6 is still around in China, where it remains popular enough that Cadillac is coming out with a new model—one complete with the best tech available from GM today.

The new CT6 (likely model year 2024) uses an updated version of the rear-wheel-drive Omega platform that we saw in our CT6 before its cancellation. It's pretty much the same size as that car also features a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. That's because it has a single, lightweight powertrain option, consisting of a 2.0-liter turbo-four turning a 10-speed automatic connected to the rear wheels. No supercharged LT4 V8 here—at least, for now.

2024 Cadillac CT6 interior (China). Cadillac

The CT6 has kept up with the latest Cadillac designs too, with a curved interior screen, an AKG sound system, and 26-color ambient lighting. There's a luscious new red interior color, brightening up its generous semi-aniline Nappa leather and open-pore dark ash wood. Best of all, it offers the latest version of GM's Magneride damping, plus its hands-free Super Cruise driving assist. Guess GM's been busy mapping Chinese highways too.

Why the CT6 remains on sale in China and not the U.S. is mostly down to the difference between the two countries' luxury car markets. In China, being driven is a status symbol, and many carmakers offer China-exclusive long-wheelbase models to emphasize the back-seat experience. (Also, built-in karaoke systems.) Naturally, the same applies to cars that are big, to begin with, like the CT6.

American luxury brands also have a unique appeal in China, where Buicks sell better than they ever did in the States. So well, in fact, that China still gets the Buick LaCrosse. Cadillac sales in China also outstrip those in the U.S. as of 2021, too.

2024 Cadillac CT6 (China). Cadillac

At a starting price equivalent to $50,800, the new CT6 looks ready to continue that trend. We may not be missing out on a ton with only a 2.0-liter under the hood, but it'd be nice to see how Cadillac's full-size luxury sedans would evolve in a future not bound to EVs. As exciting as the Celestiq may be, one still pines for the alternate timeline where its V16 came back to stay, and thrived to this day.