The Magma GT Mid-Engine Supercar Could Be ‘The Future of Genesis’

If you’ve been wondering just what Genesis has in store for its sometimes-performance, sometimes-luxury, sometimes-both Magma sub-brand, today’s your lucky day. This wild, mid-engine sports car concept to from Hyundai’s luxury brand is our first look at a potential road-going version of its forthcoming Le Mans Hypercar entry—and according to our own Jerry Perez, it sounds an awful lot like it has a mid-mounted V8. Genesis calls it the Magma GT.

“The Magma GT Concept represents the pinnacle of our performance vision and stands as a symbol of our commitment to true motorsport capability. It isn’t defined by raw aggression or uncompromising speed — it is defined by balance,” said Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Genesis, upon revealing the car Thursday in France.

“This is a car that feels instinctively connected to its driver, composed under pressure, and meticulously tuned so that every component serves a single purpose: to make performance effortless,” Donckerwolke continued.

“The Magma GT doesn’t ask the driver to prove their skill; it enhances it. This is not simply a faster Genesis. It is the most complete expression of Genesis performance to date,” he said.

Genesis had little to say as far as specs, but its announcement promised that the Magma GT “[…] presents a blend of refined luxury and true motorsport character,” whatever that means, exactly.

“Ultimately, the Magma GT Concept serves as both a design manifesto and a strategic beacon for the brand,” the Genesis announcement said. “It visually and philosophically encapsulates what Genesis aims to achieve as it enters the motorsport arena and looks to expand its high-performance portfolio.”

Translation? This “race car for the street” may not ever reach production, but we may get several things that sort-of look like it. That’s something, right?

