Spied: Porsche Taycan Turbo Weissach Running Aero Wheels and GT3 Fender Vents

This week, our spy photo contact in Germany sent us an album of a Porsche Taycan Turbo prototype running extremely wild-looking aero. From the asymmetrical wheels and GT3 RS-style fender vents we can see here, it seems clear that Porsche is not done tuning its already mind-meltingly fast electric super sedan.

The top of the Taycan food chain right now is the 2026 Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. Ringing up at about a quarter-million bucks, it claims up to 1,019 horsepower and can do 0 to 60 in an unsettling 2.1 seconds with launch control. Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, I drove the relatively pedestrian Taycan Cross Turismo with less than half as much power … and thought that felt insanely fast.

I suppose aero tweaks don’t necessarily mean Porsche’s planning for more speed per se; the brand’s tinkerers might simply be looking for more stability and range. Aerodynamic adjustments can, of course, play a big part in both.

The spy who sent us these images indicated that longtime Porsche collaborator Manthey was working on this particular Taycan setup, and that Porsche race driver Lars Kern was at the wheel. Kern has driven Porsche cars, including the Taycan, in quite a few instances of important development driving and record-chasing.

Close study of the images, as best as we can see beyond the camo and tape, reveal wheel arch extensions on the front and rear that are more extreme than even what’s on the current Weissach car. And the rear-wheel aero covers and front fender vents are hard to miss.

“As on the 911 GT3 RS, the wheel arch ends at the top and a completely new air deflector guides the air from the wheel arch past the side of the vehicle,” photographer Stefan Baldauf noted in an email. “The diffuser under the car is also very striking. This is also more reminiscent of a GT3 RS than a Taycan. A completely new lip and additional flaps can be seen at the front. The prototype was fitted with Pirelli tyres.”

It looks spectacular. And while I’m kind of neutral about electric cars in general, the Taycan in particular is one of my favorite things on the road right now. It’s cool to see that Porsche is still pushing the platform.

This clip will give you a sense of what the mighty Taycan Turbo is already capable of:

