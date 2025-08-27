This Mysterious Porsche 911 Prototype Sure Looks Like a Slantnose

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s no secret (or at least not much of one) that Porsche has been gradually refreshing the 911 “992” series. We’ve seen several 911 prototypes on the road in various stages of completion recently, including one that has us scratching our heads a bit. But this? This one is especially weird.

From just a glance, you can tell there’s more going on here than fake headlights and hidden details. Let’s start with the biggie: this is not a 992 body, but a 991. Why would Porsche be using a last-gen car as a test mule? Excellent question. And the hood that makes it look conspicuously Nissan-like could very well be the answer. You see, a couple of months back, Porsche registered trademarks for both Flachbau and Flachbau RS.

Translation? Slantnose.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

Between the nose and that not-quite-whale of a tail, there’s definitely something going on here. Porsche has already dipped into the Slantnose well in modern times—the company did a track-only tribute called the 935 back in 2019—but since we’re looking at a road-legal GT2 RS being used as a mule, it’s entirely possible (though certainly not guaranteed) that this could be a full-fledged road car.

Whatever this mystery mule is hiding, the use of a previous-gen body suggests it could be some time before we see something resembling a final product—perhaps as a send-off for the 922 when the time comes?

You can browse the full gallery of spy shots below.

