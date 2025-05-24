6.5 Horsepower Is Plenty for This Particular Porsche 911

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A Porsche 911 with an advertised 6.5 horsepower sounds like a typo. Unless it’s dropped into a realistically designed go-kart. And you can get your hands on this orange-coated beauty via Bring a Trailer.

The Targa-style 911 was built by Little Roadsters, a Florida-based outfit that touts itself as having perfected the 2/3-scale replicas of classic Porsche roadsters. Not gonna lie, this Targa build fits the boast. It’s adorable! The color also kind of matches The Drive‘s logo; too bad we don’t have a central office to hang this thing on the wall of.

Featuring fiberglass bodywork over a tubular steel frame, the petite Porsche is also equipped with a plastic windscreen and rear window, a ducktail spoiler, a black Targa-badged roll bar, “Carrera” graphics, and a Porsche hood emblem to complete the mini replica look.

Other bits include a driver-side mirror, door handles, rear bumperettes, and faux features such as a fuel door, decklid grille, and exhaust. And that’s just the exterior.

Bring a Trailer

On the inside, the scale 911 is decked in black vinyl, features black molded door panels, and is outfitted with a rubber floor mat. A dashboard styled with simulated gauges and a three-spoke steering wheel provide the appropriate Porsche POV.

As far as performance, the engine is a 200cc Buffalo single-cylinder that is positioned in the rear. The single-speed transmission offers just forward and reverse. The floor-mounted shifter and handbrake are positioned between the sheets. Operational features found on the dash are the electric starter, engine cut-off button, and controls for the horn, lights, and turn signals.

If specs are the same for all of Little Roadsters’ builds, the replica 911 Carrera weighs about 550 pounds and has a top speed of 30 mph. The current high bid (out of six) is $5,000 with the auction slated to end during the afternoon of Friday, May 30. There is no reserve.

Seen any other super cool over-built go-karts? Share them with us at tips@thedrive.com!